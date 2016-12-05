Celebrating 50 Years of the ACM Turing Award
ACM is celebrating 50 years of the Turing Award and the visionaries who have received it. We aim to highlight the significant impact of the contributions of the Turing laureates on computing and society, to look ahead to the future of technology and innovation, and to help inspire the next generation of computer professionals to invent and dream. Our celebration will culminate with a conference June 23 - 24, 2017 at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.
Renamed ACM Prize in Computing to Recognize Young Researchers
The ACM-Infosys Foundation Award in the Computing Sciences has been renamed the ACM Prize in Computing. The award recognizes computing professionals in the early to middle stages of their careers. Infosys will continue to fund the award, whose cash prize has been increased to $250,000. Recipients will be invited to participate in the Heidelberg Laureate Forum.
Announcing the ACM Future of Computing Academy
The ACM Future of Computing Academy (ACM-FCA) is a new initiative to support and foster the next generation of computing professionals. The Academy will bring together next generation researchers, practitioners, educators and entrepreneurs from various disciplines of computing to address pressing challenges facing the field and society. ACM is now accepting applications for the ACM-FCA. The application deadline is March 15, 2017.
ACM's FY 2016 Annual Report
The past year saw many "firsts" for ACM, including the landmark ACM elections resulting in an all-female leadership team, ACM’s debut at the popular South by Southwest (SxSW) Interactive conference, and ACM's monthly Huffington Post blog on significant developments in technology with public implications. ACM is committed to supporting the progress and quality of computing education worldwide and continues to explore new ways to involve our growing and greatly diversified audience. Read the annual report to learn about ACM’s initiatives, services and future programs.
ACM Invites Non-US Educators to CRA-W Grad Cohort Program
The Grad Cohort program, run by the Computing Research Association Committee on Women (CRA-W), is focused on graduate students with the aim of increasing the number of senior women in computing-related studies and research. As part of the ACM-CRA partnership, ACM wants to extend this program to educators outside of North America. If you want go get involved in mentoring and other activities, please visit the website and complete the form by January 20, 2017.
Slowing the Spread of Viral Misinformation: Can Crowdsourcing Help?
University of Washington's Kate Starbird and Emma Spiro explore different approaches to detecting online misinformation in the often-confusing social media space, including machine learning, explicit recommendation systems and recruiting online "crowdworkers" as detectives. But detecting misinformation is only a small part of the “fake news” problem. A more complex, socio-technical question is what to do next.
Meet Manuela Veloso
Manuela Veloso is the Herbert A. Simon University Professor in the School of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University, and is the Head of their Machine Learning Department. She is also an ACM Fellow. With her students she developed autonomous robots for soccer and mobile service. "As our society increasingly relies on digital data, machine learning is crucial for most of our current and future applications."
2016-17 ACM NDC Study Open
The 2016-17 ACM NDC Study of non-Ph.D. granting departments in computing at 4-year institutions is now open. NDC is the only survey producing timely data on enrollment, degree production, student body composition, and faculty salaries/demographics that can help benchmark your institution/program(s). See 2015-16 results here. If your unit has a program in CS, CE, IS, IT, and/or SE but you haven't received an invitation to participate, email timanovsky@hq.acm.org.
Young Researchers: Apply Now for Heidelberg Laureate Forum
Young researchers at all phases of their careers (undergrad, PhD or postdoc) are encouraged to apply for the next Heidelberg Laureate Forum, for a chance to personally interact with laureates of the most prestigious prizes in mathematics and computer science, including the ACM A.M. Turing Award and the ACM Prize in Computing. Applications are due February 14, 2017.
Microsoft Researchers on What to Expect in 2017 and 2027
In celebration of Computer Science Education Week, a group of 17 women Microsoft researchers gave their predictions for developments in various areas of computer science on one-year and 10-year time scales. Among them are ACM luminaries Susan Dumais, Kathryn McKinley, Jennifer Chayes, and Karin Strauss sharing their insights and inspiration for the next generation of women computer scientists.
Read About Microsoft's 2016 ACM Fellows & Distinguished Members
ACM Names 2016 Fellows
ACM has named 53 of its members as ACM Fellows for major contributions in areas including artificial intelligence, cryptography, computer architecture, human-computer interaction, high performance computing and programming languages. The achievements of the 2016 ACM Fellows are accelerating the digital revolution, and affect almost every aspect of how we live and work today. “As nearly 100,000 computing professionals are members of our association, to be selected to join the top one percent is truly an honor,” says ACM President Vicki L. Hanson.
(Image: 2015 ACM Fellows)
Meet Sandeep Shukla
Sandeep Shukla is a Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. He is the Editor-in-Chief of ACM Transactions on Embedded Computer Systems, and an ACM Distinguished Scientist. “Cybersecurity is of paramount importance, and during my editorship of TECS, I emphasized the need for cybersecurity and its specific role in the embedded computing space in almost every issue.“
ACM Turing Laureates Participate in the 4th HLF
ACM has been an active part of the annual Heidelberg Laureate Forum (HLF) since its first gathering in 2013. HLF brings the laureates of the ACM Turing Award, The Abel Prize, the Fields Medal, and the Nevanlinna Prize together with brilliant young computing and mathematics researchers from around the world to Heidelberg each September for a week of intensive exchange.
Research for Practice: Real-world Applications of Cutting-edge Theory
“Research for Practice,” a regular feature in acmqueue, bridges the gap between theory and practice by applying learnings from recent cutting-edge research to the challenges practitioners face on a daily basis. In the this installment, Jean Yang presents three papers that demonstrate techniques for using information flow to build secure web applications. Then, Janapa Reddi and Yuhao Zhu outline three major ongoing challenges in mobile web computing: responsiveness of resource loading, energy efficiency of computing devices, and making efficient use of data.
Become an Ambassador for ACM
