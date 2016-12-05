ACM is celebrating 50 years of the Turing Award and the visionaries who have received it. We aim to highlight the significant impact of the contributions of the Turing laureates on computing and society, to look ahead to the future of technology and innovation, and to help inspire the next generation of computer professionals to invent and dream. Our celebration will culminate with a conference June 23 - 24, 2017 at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.